Literature Project #301 AA 'The Highway Code'

301 days into my year long daily Literature project. This photograph is done in response to Susan Wakely whose favourite colour is yellow.



The good old Highway Code, who amongst us can say we truly keep all of its rules? Historically a yellow covered book had a risqué reputation as such tomes were associated with indecency, if not pornography, or what was considered to be so at the time.



My quotation today is again from Kassia St Clair's splendid book 'The Secret Lives of Colour'.



"Oscar Wilde was arrested outside the Cadogan Hotel in London in April 1895. The following day the Westminster Gazette ran the headline: ‘Arrest of Oscar Wilde, Yellow Book Under his Arm’. Wilde would be found officially guilty of gross indecency in court a little over a month later, by which time the court of public opinion had long since hanged him. What decent man would be seen openly walking the streets with a yellow book? The sinful implications of such books had come from France where, from the mid-nineteenth century, sensationalist literature had been not-so-chastely pressed between vivid yellow covers."