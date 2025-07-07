Literature Project #302 The Beatles 'Dig It'

302 days into my year long daily Literature project. Sir Richard Starkey, Ringo Starr, was born 7th July 1940, so today is his 85th. birthday. Of all The Beatles he has only been credited as lyricist on very few of their songs of which 'Dig It' is perhaps one of the least well known and if you are not familiar with it do look it up and have a listen to what is I think a strange song. The lyrics I quote below are the official version and the song is longer than they would suggest.
'Dig It' by Lennon, McCartney, Harrison and Starr
Like a rolling stone
A like a rolling stone
Like the fbi and the cia
And the bbc
Bb King
And Doris Day
Matt Busby
Dig it, dig it, dig it
Dig it, dig it, dig it, dig it, dig it, dig it, dig it, dig it