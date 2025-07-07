Literature Project #302 The Beatles 'Dig It'

302 days into my year long daily Literature project. Sir Richard Starkey, Ringo Starr, was born 7th July 1940, so today is his 85th. birthday. Of all The Beatles he has only been credited as lyricist on very few of their songs of which 'Dig It' is perhaps one of the least well known and if you are not familiar with it do look it up and have a listen to what is I think a strange song. The lyrics I quote below are the official version and the song is longer than they would suggest.



'Dig It' by Lennon, McCartney, Harrison and Starr



Like a rolling stone

A like a rolling stone

Like the fbi and the cia

And the bbc

Bb King

And Doris Day

Matt Busby

Dig it, dig it, dig it

Dig it, dig it, dig it, dig it, dig it, dig it, dig it, dig it