Literature Project #302 The Beatles 'Dig It'

302 days into my year long daily Literature project. Sir Richard Starkey, Ringo Starr, was born 7th July 1940, so today is his 85th. birthday. Of all The Beatles he has only been credited as lyricist on very few of their songs of which 'Dig It' is perhaps one of the least well known and if you are not familiar with it do look it up and have a listen to what is I think a strange song. The lyrics I quote below are the official version and the song is longer than they would suggest.

'Dig It' by Lennon, McCartney, Harrison and Starr

Like a rolling stone
A like a rolling stone
Like the fbi and the cia
And the bbc
Bb King
And Doris Day
Matt Busby
Dig it, dig it, dig it
Dig it, dig it, dig it, dig it, dig it, dig it, dig it, dig it
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate.
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Not heard that one, I shall explore. Fingers crossed, my computer may come back today!! Love the image you took to match this.
July 7th, 2025  
