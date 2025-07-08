Literature Project #303 David Michie ‘The Dalai Lama’s Cat and the Claw of Attraction.

303 days into my year long daily Literature project. I do not have a cat or even a representation of a cat so for today's photo here is one of my Buddhas. My excuse is that I did want to get at least one quotation from David Michie's splendid ‘The Dalai Lama’s Cat' series, this is from his latest (number 6 in the series) ‘The Dalai Lama’s Cat and the Claw of Attraction'. If you would like to try these books I strongly recommend that you read them in order beginning with 'The Dalai Lama's Cat'.



“Serena had said that when a talisman is combined with meditation on a subject, it gains a special power. With a belly full of food in a cozy environment, it was easy to reflect on my good fortune. But when it came to my own mental treasure, its power was derived from much more than the great variety of treats and indulgences bestowed on me because I was His Holiness’s Cat. More than the visiting celebrities and spiritual teachers to our home, who were a source of ongoing intrigue. No, the most important reason I felt so fortunate to be the Dalai Lama’s Cat was because of what I experienced through him. The knowledge that reality is, more than anything, mind’s creation.

It was a truth made tangible in his most fleeting encounters. One clearly apparent to individuals, even when among an audience of many thousands of people. And when it was just him and me, meditating each morning together, how extraordinary! To spend hours in the presence of one whose panoramic mind abides effortlessly in a state of infinite altruism, what other possibility can there be than to experience limitless bliss? How fortunate I am to be the Dalai Lama’s Cat! That’s my mental amulet, dear reader. What’s yours?”