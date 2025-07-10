Literature Project #305 Jonathan Brown ‘Farming in the 1920s and 30s’

305 days into my year long daily Literature project. I love these heavy horses and I managed to capture this tender moment between a mother and her foal at the Farm Shop we visit regularly (Croots Farm Shop, Duffield, Derbyshire) where they also breed these fabulous creatures. My quotation speaks about the transitional period between the farmer's reliance on horse power to the almost universal employment of tractor power. Some farms do still use horses in a limited capacity including the Royal estates whose horses live at Hampton Court. They are far more kind to the soil than the tractor which makes them very useful for conservation.



Jonathan Brown ‘Farming in the 1920s and 30s’



“The Farmer wanted mechanical power, as he had done for the best part of a century. He could – and did – hire the steam engines of the threshing and ploughing contractors, but in the 1920s most of the work on the farm was still done by horses, or by hand. There were still 823,000 horses on the farms of England and Wales...Shortage of capital was still holding most farmers back from investment, with the result that few went wholesale into mechanisation. Most worked with a combination of tractor and horse power, even on large farms. F. P. Chamberlain, with 500 acres at Crowmarsh, Oxfordshire, bought his first tractors in 1927, but retained several horses, which he continued to use. Edward Lousley, the manager of the 4,000-acre Lockinge estate, now in Oxfordshire, had eleven tractors at work by 1935, but much of the work was still done by horses. Some farmers wanted to keep their options open, not convinced that the tractor was right for every job. J. W. Pye in Kent was of that view, believing that tractors should be rested through the wet months of winter, when they might harm the land.”