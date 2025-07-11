Literature Project #306 Letitia Elizabeth Landon 'The Michaelmas Daisy'

306 days into my year long daily Literature project. Letitia Elizabeth Landon (1802—1838) was an English poet and novelist who, at a time when women were conventionally restricted in their themes, wrote of passionate love. A high-spirited socialite her verse reveals her lively intelligence and emotional intensity.



The Michaelmas Daisy by Letitia Elizabeth Landon



Last smile of the departing year,

Thy sister sweets are flown;

Thy pensive wreath is far more dear,

From blooming thus alone.



Thy tender blush, thy simple frame,

Unnoticed might have past;

But now thou contest with softer claim,

The loveliest and the last.



Sweet are the charms in thee we find,

Emblem of hope's gay wing;

‘Tis thine to call past bloom to mind,

To promise future spring.