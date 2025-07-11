Literature Project #306 Letitia Elizabeth Landon 'The Michaelmas Daisy'
306 days into my year long daily Literature project. Letitia Elizabeth Landon (1802—1838) was an English poet and novelist who, at a time when women were conventionally restricted in their themes, wrote of passionate love. A high-spirited socialite her verse reveals her lively intelligence and emotional intensity.
The Michaelmas Daisy by Letitia Elizabeth Landon
Last smile of the departing year,
Thy sister sweets are flown;
Thy pensive wreath is far more dear,
From blooming thus alone.
Thy tender blush, thy simple frame,
Unnoticed might have past;
But now thou contest with softer claim,
The loveliest and the last.
Sweet are the charms in thee we find,
Emblem of hope's gay wing;
‘Tis thine to call past bloom to mind,
To promise future spring.