Literature Project #306 Letitia Elizabeth Landon 'The Michaelmas Daisy' by allsop
Photo 1015

Literature Project #306 Letitia Elizabeth Landon 'The Michaelmas Daisy'

306 days into my year long daily Literature project. Letitia Elizabeth Landon (1802—1838) was an English poet and novelist who, at a time when women were conventionally restricted in their themes, wrote of passionate love. A high-spirited socialite her verse reveals her lively intelligence and emotional intensity.

The Michaelmas Daisy by Letitia Elizabeth Landon

Last smile of the departing year,
Thy sister sweets are flown;
Thy pensive wreath is far more dear,
From blooming thus alone.

Thy tender blush, thy simple frame,
Unnoticed might have past;
But now thou contest with softer claim,
The loveliest and the last.

Sweet are the charms in thee we find,
Emblem of hope's gay wing;
‘Tis thine to call past bloom to mind,
To promise future spring.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Sweet verse. Not heard of this lady before.
July 11th, 2025  
