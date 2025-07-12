Literature Project #307 Reece 'The Singer'

307 days into my year long daily Literature project. The work of Reece can be found on the Hello Poetry website and I urge you to have a look at his rather good poems. I saw this young lady in the street in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire and when she began to sing I was captivated with her beautiful voice.



The Singer by Reece



The singer wrote her pain on a page,

And sang her songs on a stage.

She was going to be engaged,

Till her boyfriend left in a rage.

She wrote another song,

Feeling like she had been dragged along.

She wished he hadn’t been so headstrong,

Perhaps her heart had just been wrong.

She never quite moved on,

Though she found another guy,

One who truly loved her, one who made her heart flutter,

She still had him in the back of her mind.

One day, she and her new fiancé,

Went on a date, and she saw him with someone new.

She knew it had been long ago,

But when she saw them kiss, her heart fractured in two.

Her fiancé didn’t know what to say,

As she ran away, overcome by pain,

She found herself on a stage; she wanted to flush the memories away,

So she opened her mouth,

To an empty crowd,

And she sang.