Literature Project #308 Charles Dickens ‘A Tale of Two Cities’

308 days into my year long daily Literature project. I do not have anything French so on this July 14th, Bastille Day, I offer my USA Cow. Same colours as the French flag and there are strong historical links between the two countries. My quotation is the well-known opening words of Charles Dickens' 'A Tale of Two Cities'.



I wish all the people of France a happy and memorable celebration of Bastille Day.



"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way — in short, the period was so far like the present period, that some of its noisiest authorities insisted on its being received, for good or for evil, in the superlative degree of comparison only."