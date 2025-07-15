Previous
Literature Project #309 E. E. Cummings 'maggie and milly and molly and may'
Literature Project #309 E. E. Cummings 'maggie and milly and molly and may'

309 days into my year long daily Literature project. Mary Siegle challenged me to have a look at E. E. Cummings' poetry for my Literature project, this is the result. I am afraid Cummings' poetry does not really appeal to me with its disregard (contempt?) for conventional syntax that seems to me an affectation rather than serving any real purpose. Others more knowledgable than me of E. E. Cummings' work and poetry in general may well disagree.

'maggie and milly and molly and may' by E. E. Cummings

maggie and milly and molly and may  went down to the beach(to play one day)

and maggie discovered a shell that sang  so sweetly she couldn’t remember her troubles,and

milly befriended a stranded star  whose rays five languid fingers were;

and molly was chased by a horrible thing  which raced sideways while blowing bubbles:and

may came home with a smooth round stone 
as small as a world and as large as alone.

For whatever we lose(like a you or a me) it’s always ourselves we find in the sea
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@mcsiegle Well I have tried!
July 15th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Challenge nailed,
July 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Well done for pairing your challenge so well.
July 15th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
You did it, well done.
July 15th, 2025  
