Literature Project #309 E. E. Cummings 'maggie and milly and molly and may'

309 days into my year long daily Literature project. Mary Siegle challenged me to have a look at E. E. Cummings' poetry for my Literature project, this is the result. I am afraid Cummings' poetry does not really appeal to me with its disregard (contempt?) for conventional syntax that seems to me an affectation rather than serving any real purpose. Others more knowledgable than me of E. E. Cummings' work and poetry in general may well disagree.



'maggie and milly and molly and may' by E. E. Cummings



maggie and milly and molly and may went down to the beach(to play one day)



and maggie discovered a shell that sang so sweetly she couldn’t remember her troubles,and



milly befriended a stranded star whose rays five languid fingers were;



and molly was chased by a horrible thing which raced sideways while blowing bubbles:and



may came home with a smooth round stone

as small as a world and as large as alone.



For whatever we lose(like a you or a me) it’s always ourselves we find in the sea