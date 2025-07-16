Previous
Literature Project #310 Sebastião Salgado by allsop
Literature Project #310 Sebastião Salgado

310 days into my year long daily Literature project. Sebastião Salgado, who died in May, was one of the great photographers of our time and the current issue (#304) contains a tribute to him in the form of a remembered interview that Graeme Green had with him in 2024, my quotation is from that article. The words Salgado spoke quoted below are, I believe, very important and if we follow his advice I am certain our photography will improve beyond recognition.

Sebastião Salgado (quoted by Graeme Green in 'B+W Photography' magazine, Issue #304, p. 05)

"As well as persistence, belief and determination, he told me love was vital to his process. 'We must have love in the moment you take the picture. There must be love in the choice we make to go where we go to photograph. We must love the people and place we photograph. I believe the image must have love.' "
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a fascinating perspective he had. I like it.
July 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I like the idea of feeling the love when taking photographs. I quest it gives you more of an emotional attachment.
July 16th, 2025  
