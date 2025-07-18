Literature Project #312 Nelson Mandela 'Long Walk To Freedom'

312 days into my year long daily Literature project. On this day in 1918 Nelson Mandela (1918-2013) was born into the Thembu royal family in Mvezo, South Africa. In his powerful and important book 'Long Walk To Freedom' he writes about his early life, coming of age, education and 27 years spent in prison. Under the apartheid government, Mandela was regarded as a terrorist and jailed on Robben Island for his role as a leader of the then-outlawed African National Congress (ANC) and its armed wing the Umkhonto We Sizwe. He later achieved international recognition for his leadership as president in rebuilding the country's once segregationist society.



'Long Walk To Freedom' by Nelson Mandela



"Losing a sense of time is an easy way to lose one’s grip and even one’s sanity."



