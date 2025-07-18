Previous
Literature Project #312 Nelson Mandela 'Long Walk To Freedom' by allsop
Photo 1022

Literature Project #312 Nelson Mandela 'Long Walk To Freedom'

312 days into my year long daily Literature project. On this day in 1918 Nelson Mandela (1918-2013) was born into the Thembu royal family in Mvezo, South Africa. In his powerful and important book 'Long Walk To Freedom' he writes about his early life, coming of age, education and 27 years spent in prison. Under the apartheid government, Mandela was regarded as a terrorist and jailed on Robben Island for his role as a leader of the then-outlawed African National Congress (ANC) and its armed wing the Umkhonto We Sizwe. He later achieved international recognition for his leadership as president in rebuilding the country's once segregationist society.

'Long Walk To Freedom' by Nelson Mandela

"Losing a sense of time is an easy way to lose one’s grip and even one’s sanity."

18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I still remember watching him leave Robben Island on TV and insist on walking by himself across that causeway. Amazing turnaround from terrorist to renowned world leader, credited with a good amount of wisdom. Nice illustration for the quote.
July 18th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@casablanca I well remember watching this as well, it was one of those television moments that stick in the memory along with e.g. JFK's assassination and the first moon landing.
July 18th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@allsop Absolutely. I wasn't born till a few months after JFK, but how I remember sitting up late watching that moon landing aged 5 on our black and white rental telly! I remember going outside into the garden and looking up at the moon and thinking "wow, there are people up there!"
July 18th, 2025  
