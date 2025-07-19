Literature Project #313 Evelyn Glennie

313 days into my year long daily Literature project. Dame Evelyn Glennie is perhaps the premier percussionist in the world today, she is certainly the premier deaf percussionist and today is her 60th. birthday. It its fitting that the first night of the 2025 Proms was yesterday. Evelyn Glennie is not appearing in the Proms this year but this quotation by her is both astute and good advice.

My photo is a panorama of this season's Proms programme, there are some fine concerts coming up.



"But I don't want to take responsibility of your emotional baggage. That's up to you, when you walk through a hall, because that then determines what and how we listen to certain things. I may feel sorrowful, or happy, or exhilarated, or angry when I play certain pieces of music, but I'm not necessarily wanting you to feel exactly the same thing. So please, the next time you go to a concert, just allow your body to open up, allow your body to be this resonating chamber. Be aware that you're not going to experience the same thing as the performer is."

(Evelyn Glennie)

