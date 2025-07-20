Literature Project #314 Petrarch

314 days into my year long daily Literature project. Francesco Petrarca, known as Petrarch was born on July 20th 1304 and serendipitously died on July 19th 1374. Petrarch was a devoted classical scholar who is considered the "Father of Humanism," a philosophy that helped spark the Renaissance. Petrarch's writing includes well-known odes to Laura, his idealized love.
“I had got this far, and was thinking of what to say next, and as my habit is, I was pricking the paper idly with my pen. And I thought how, between one dip of the pen and the next, time goes on, and I hurry, drive myself, and speed toward death. We are always dying. I while I write, you while you read, and others while they listen or stop their ears, they are all dying.”