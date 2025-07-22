Literature Project #316 Walter Scott 'Ivanhoe'

316 days into my year long daily Literature project. This is my wife's Pyx which she used when taking Holy Communion to sick parishioners. It is a beautiful vessel to contain the consecrated bread, usually in wafer form, that she used on numerous occasions but unlike the Prior in Walter Scott's 'Ivanhoe' she would never sell it.



From Walter Scott's ‘Ivanhoe’



"All this helps nothing," said the leader.—"Isaac, pronounce what he may pay, without flaying both hide and hair."



"An six hundred crowns," said Isaac, "the good Prior might well pay to your honoured valours, and never sit less soft in his stall."



"Six hundred crowns," said the leader, gravely; "I am contented—thou hast well spoken, Isaac—six hundred crowns.—It is a sentence, Sir Prior."



"A sentence!—a sentence!" exclaimed the band; "Solomon had not done it better."



"Thou hearest thy doom, Prior," said the leader.



"Ye are mad, my masters," said the Prior; "where am I to find such a sum? If I sell the very pyx and candlesticks on the altar at Jorvaulx, I shall scarce raise the half; and it will be necessary for that purpose that I go to Jorvaulx myself; ye may retain as borrows 44 my two priests."



"That will be but blind trust," said the Outlaw; "we will retain thee, Prior, and send them to fetch thy ransom. Thou shalt not want a cup of wine and a collop of venison the while; and if thou lovest woodcraft, thou shalt see such as your north country never witnessed."



"Or, if so please you," said Isaac, willing to curry favour with the outlaws, "I can send to York for the six hundred crowns, out of certain monies in my hands, if so be that the most reverend Prior present will grant me a quittance."



"He shall grant thee whatever thou dost list, Isaac," said the Captain; "and thou shalt lay down the redemption money for Prior Aymer as well as for thyself."



"For myself! ah, courageous sirs," said the Jew, "I am a broken and impoverished man; a beggar's staff must be my portion through life, supposing I were to pay you fifty crowns."