Literature Project #317 Daniel Radcliffe 'Equus'

317 days into my year long daily Literature project. Born on this day in 1989 today is Daniel Radcliffe's 36th. birthday. In addition to his iconic role as Harry Potter he had appeared in a number of plays notably 'Equus' by Peter Shaffer about a child psychiatrist who attempts to treat a young man who has a pathological religious fascination with horses. My quotation by Radcliffe is about the "Equus" paparazzi:



"They were outside the theatre every single night, but we came up with a cunning ruse. I would wear the same outfit every time - a different T-shirt underneath, but I'd wear the same jacket and zip it up so they couldn't see what I was wearing underneath, and the same hat. So they could take pictures for six months, but it would look like the same day, so they (photos) became unpublishable. Which was hilarious, because there's nothing better than seeing paparazzi getting really frustrated."



As a bonus here is what Daniel Radcliffe said on hearing that he had secured the role of Harry Potter:



"I was in the bath at the time, and my dad came running in and said, 'Guess who they want to play Harry Potter!?' and I started to cry. It was probably the best moment in my life."