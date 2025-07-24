Literature Project #318 Robert Graves

318 days into my year long daily Literature project and another birthday anniversary.
Captain Robert von Ranke Graves (24 July 1895 – 7 December 1985) was an English poet, soldier, historical novelist and critic. Like other "War Poets" of WWI he had a horror of what he saw and experienced during that conflict, an emotion I am sure many us share as we watch the horrifying images of death and starving children coming out of Gaza that dominate out T.V. screens today.
My photograph illustrates a quotation that Graves made about poetry:
“A well chosen anthology is a
Complete dispensary of medicine
For the more common mental
Disorders, and may be used as
Much for prevention as cure.”
And here is a hard-hitting poem that he penned specifically about the horrors of war:
A Dead Boche by Robert Graves:
To you who'd read my songs of War
And only hear of blood and fame,
I'll say (you've heard it said before)
'War's Hell! ' and if you doubt the same,
Today I found in Mametz Wood
A certain cure for lust of blood:
Where, propped against a shattered trunk,
In a great mess of things unclean,
Sat a dead Boche; he scowled and stunk
With clothes and face a sodden green,
Big-bellied, spectacled, crop-haired,
Dribbling black blood from nose and beard.