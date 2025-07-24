Previous
Literature Project #318 Robert Graves by allsop
Photo 1028

Literature Project #318 Robert Graves

318 days into my year long daily Literature project and another birthday anniversary.

Captain Robert von Ranke Graves (24 July 1895 – 7 December 1985) was an English poet, soldier, historical novelist and critic. Like other "War Poets" of WWI he had a horror of what he saw and experienced during that conflict, an emotion I am sure many us share as we watch the horrifying images of death and starving children coming out of Gaza that dominate out T.V. screens today.

My photograph illustrates a quotation that Graves made about poetry:

“A well chosen anthology is a
Complete dispensary of medicine
For the more common mental
Disorders, and may be used as
Much for prevention as cure.”

And here is a hard-hitting poem that he penned specifically about the horrors of war:

A Dead Boche by Robert Graves:

To you who'd read my songs of War
 And only hear of blood and fame,
I'll say (you've heard it said before)
 'War's Hell! ' and if you doubt the same, 
Today I found in Mametz Wood
 A certain cure for lust of blood:  

Where, propped against a shattered trunk,
 In a great mess of things unclean, 
Sat a dead Boche; he scowled and stunk 
With clothes and face a sodden green, 
Big-bellied, spectacled, crop-haired, 
Dribbling black blood from nose and beard.
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Thought provoking narrative and lovely still life
July 24th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
nice selection of books and the poetry quote is good. The poem excerpt is very pictorial and grim.
July 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
The harsh reality of war.
July 24th, 2025  
