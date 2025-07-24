Literature Project #318 Robert Graves

318 days into my year long daily Literature project and another birthday anniversary.



Captain Robert von Ranke Graves (24 July 1895 – 7 December 1985) was an English poet, soldier, historical novelist and critic. Like other "War Poets" of WWI he had a horror of what he saw and experienced during that conflict, an emotion I am sure many us share as we watch the horrifying images of death and starving children coming out of Gaza that dominate out T.V. screens today.



My photograph illustrates a quotation that Graves made about poetry:



“A well chosen anthology is a

Complete dispensary of medicine

For the more common mental

Disorders, and may be used as

Much for prevention as cure.”



And here is a hard-hitting poem that he penned specifically about the horrors of war:



A Dead Boche by Robert Graves:



To you who'd read my songs of War

And only hear of blood and fame,

I'll say (you've heard it said before)

'War's Hell! ' and if you doubt the same,

Today I found in Mametz Wood

A certain cure for lust of blood:



Where, propped against a shattered trunk,

In a great mess of things unclean,

Sat a dead Boche; he scowled and stunk

With clothes and face a sodden green,

Big-bellied, spectacled, crop-haired,

Dribbling black blood from nose and beard.