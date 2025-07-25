Literature Project #319 Arvo Pärt

319 days into my year long daily Literature project. This year on September 11th the Estonian composer Arvo Pärt is 90 years old. The first thing to say about Arvo Pärt is that he is a deeply religious man who converted to the Eastern Orthodox Church and whose minimalist music, heavily influence by Gregorian chant and Renaissance polyphony, is an expression of his spirituality. The reason I am featuring him today is that The Proms this year is celebrating Pärt's life in a couple of concerts mainly on July 31st and if you don't know his music, or even if you do, this would be a good place to start. (BBC Radio Three is one way to listen but there are other platforms as well). Also The2025 Proms Guide has an article by Maarja Tyler a Researcher at the Arvo Pärt Centre in Estonia about Pärt's life.



"Silence is the pause in me when I am near to God."

(Arvo Pärt)

