Literature Project #320 George R. R. Martin" 'Cheese'
Literature Project #320 George R. R. Martin" 'Cheese'

320 days into my year long daily Literature project. The Stichelton Cheese is an artisan cheese made on the Welbeck Estate located on the borders of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire and is our best local farm shops. The photographs that make up today's image were taken yesterday at the food fair they are holding this weekend.

George Raymond Richard Martin (born September 20, 1948) is an American author, television writer, and television producer.

George R. R. Martin

"Give me a good sharp knife and a good sharp cheese and I'm a happy man."
26th July 2025

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
