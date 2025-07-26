Literature Project #320 George R. R. Martin" 'Cheese'

320 days into my year long daily Literature project. The Stichelton Cheese is an artisan cheese made on the Welbeck Estate located on the borders of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire and is our best local farm shops. The photographs that make up today's image were taken yesterday at the food fair they are holding this weekend.



George Raymond Richard Martin[ (born September 20, 1948) is an American author, television writer, and television producer.



"Give me a good sharp knife and a good sharp cheese and I'm a happy man."