Literature Project #321 William Eggleston

321 days into my year long daily Literature project. Today is the great American photographer William Eggleston's 86th birthday so to celebrate this my photo today is a colour and monochrome version of the same photograph of our son David's 51st. birthday celebration which was yesterday (From left to right we have Beryl, David, his sons Callum and Finlay).
When I began this Literature project I really thought that the great majority of the photographs would be in B & W as I thought then monochrome was preferable to colour, how wrong I was! The truth is that the polar opposite has been the case and the vast majority of the 321 photos have been in colour and I have (at last) realised there is no "better" there is only what we as a photographers think is right for any particular image that we make, in fact both treatments could well be as pleasing as each other. We may prefer to work in monochrome or colour, William Eggleston prefers colour and he has done much to influence the world of colour photography (see his website https://egglestonartfoundation.org) that is why I reference him today with the quotation below. Enjoy your photography no matter which format you prefer.
“Black-and-white photography, which I was doing in the very early days, was essentially called art photography and usually consisted of landscapes by people like Ansel Adams and Edward Weston. But photographs by people like Adams didn't interest me.”