Literature Project #322 Gerard Manley Hopkins 'Pied Beauty'

322 days into my year long daily Literature project. Gerard Manley Hopkins (28 July 1844 – 8 June 1889) was a poet and Jesuit priest, whose posthumous fame places him among the leading English Victorian poets, however his style was so radically different from that of his contemporaries, his best poems were not accepted for publication during his lifetime, and his achievement was not fully recognized until after World War I. Hopkins was a master of alliteration as can be seen in one of his best known poems 'Pied Beauty'.



My photograph is of a sunlight-dappled Apple tree in my garden.



Pied Beauty



Glory be to God for dappled things –

For skies of couple-colour as a brinded cow;

For rose-moles all in stipple upon trout that swim;

Fresh-firecoal chestnut-falls; finches’ wings;

Landscape plotted and pieced – fold, fallow, and plough;

And áll trádes, their gear and tackle and trim.



All things counter, original, spare, strange;

Whatever is fickle, freckled (who knows how?)

With swift, slow; sweet, sour; adazzle, dim;

He fathers-forth whose beauty is past change:

Praise him.