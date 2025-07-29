Previous
Literature Project #323 Dag Hammarskjöld by allsop
Literature Project #323 Dag Hammarskjöld

323 days into my year long daily Literature project. Dag Hammarskjöld was a Swedish economist and diplomat who served as the second secretary-general of the United Nations from April 1953 until his death in a plane crash in September 1961. He was a devout Christian very interested in theology and philosophy. My quotation is typical of Hammarskjöld 's personal belief in a personal God.

"God does not die on the day when we cease to believe in a personal deity, but we die on the day when our lives cease to be illumined by the steady radiance, renewed daily, of a wonder, the source of which is beyond all reason."
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
JackieR ace
A stunning portrait
July 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
You have caught the light nicely in this self portrait.
July 29th, 2025  
