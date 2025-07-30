Previous
Literature Project #324 The Holy Bible 'Song of Solomon 2:2-4' by allsop
Photo 1034

324 days into my year long daily Literature project. Apples for me are miracles of nature, these three are rather small but they come from one of my young apple trees.

'The Song of Solomon', often known as 'The Song of Songs', is perhaps the greatest piece of love poetry ever written

Song of Solomon 2:2-4 (Revised Standard Version)

"2 As a lily among brambles,
so is my love among maidens.
3 As an apple tree among the trees of the wood,
so is my beloved among young men.
With great delight I sat in his shadow,
and his fruit was sweet to my taste,
4 He brought me to the banqueting house,
and his banner over me was love."
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
