Literature Project #324 The Holy Bible 'Song of Solomon 2:2-4'

324 days into my year long daily Literature project. Apples for me are miracles of nature, these three are rather small but they come from one of my young apple trees.



'The Song of Solomon', often known as 'The Song of Songs', is perhaps the greatest piece of love poetry ever written



Song of Solomon 2:2-4 (Revised Standard Version)



"2 As a lily among brambles,

so is my love among maidens.

3 As an apple tree among the trees of the wood,

so is my beloved among young men.

With great delight I sat in his shadow,

and his fruit was sweet to my taste,

4 He brought me to the banqueting house,

and his banner over me was love."