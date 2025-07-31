Literature Project #325 Evonne Goolagong Cawley

325 days into my year long daily Literature project. Evonne Goolagong Cawley (née Goolagong; born 31 July 1951) is an Australian former professional tennis player. She was ranked as the world No. 1 in women's singles by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), and was one of the world's leading players in the 1970s and early 1980s. Goolagong won 86 WTA Tour-level singles titles, including seven singles majors, and 46 doubles titles, including seven doubles majors. As an indigenous Australian Aboriginal she had a harsh upbringing facing disadvantage and prejudice but rose to be one of the greats of tennis. My quotation reflects the poverty of her early life in Australia.



"I remember I hadn't bought anything for my Mum for Christmas and I actually won an iron, so I was excited that I could take that home for her."