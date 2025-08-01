Literature Project #326 Fredrik 'Plantura Magazine'

326 days into my year long daily Literature project. I like mustard in cooking (added to cheese scones it improves the flavour I think) but not as a paste on food.



Mustard plant benefits by Fredrik



"Since the Middle Ages, mustard has been considered a medicinal plant with many health benefits. The different varieties consist of approximately 20 to 30% mustard oil, which contains many healthy, unsaturated fatty acids. Mustard also contains a high percentage of protein (about 28%). The glycosides found in mustard are responsible for its pungency. White, brown and black mustard all contain different types of glycosides. Mustard’s pungent taste is only brought out once the glycosides are crushed and react with an enzyme. That is why when you chew a mustard seed it tastes sweet and nutty at first, and becomes spicy after a while."