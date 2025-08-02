Previous
Literature Project #327 Peter O'Toole by allsop
Photo 1037

Literature Project #327 Peter O'Toole

327 days into my year long daily Literature project. Peter Seamus O'Toole (2 August 1932 – 14 December 2013) was a British/Irish actor known for his leading roles on stage and screen. His numerous accolades include the Academy Honorary Award, a BAFTA Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and four Golden Globe Awards as well as nominations for a Grammy Award and a Laurence Olivier Award. What else could I photograph to honour the wonderful actor Peter O'Toole's birthday! I shall be toasting him later with this can of the black stuff.

"My favourite food from my homeland is Guinness.
My second choice in Guinness.
My third choice - would have to be Guinness."
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
284% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact