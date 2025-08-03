Literature Project #328 Terry Wogan

328 days into my year long daily Literature project. Today I am celebrating the birthday of the wonderful and much missed Sir Terry Wogan (3 August 1938 – 31 January 2016). The world of broadcasting is much the poorer since he left us.



Have you ever looked long at your mirror image and wondered just how your view of yourself differs from that which others see?



Terry Wogan



"Nobody really knows what they look like. The mirror shows you only what you want to see."