Literature Project #328 Terry Wogan by allsop
Literature Project #328 Terry Wogan

328 days into my year long daily Literature project. Today I am celebrating the birthday of the wonderful and much missed Sir Terry Wogan (3 August 1938 – 31 January 2016). The world of broadcasting is much the poorer since he left us.

Have you ever looked long at your mirror image and wondered just how your view of yourself differs from that which others see?

Terry Wogan

"Nobody really knows what they look like. The mirror shows you only what you want to see."
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Suzanne ace
Love your quote from Terry Wogan. Lately I have been a little shocked as I walk past a mirror or shop front because I catch a glimpse of my paternal grandmother. That's scary!!
August 3rd, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@ankers70 I know what you mean, the older I get the more like my dad I seem to see in the mirror.
August 3rd, 2025  
JackieR ace
@ankers70 I sound like mine when getting up from crouching!!!

A fabulous portrait to go with your quote
August 3rd, 2025  
