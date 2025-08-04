Previous
Literature Project #329 Markle & Obama by allsop
Photo 1039

Literature Project #329 Markle & Obama

329 days into my year long daily Literature project. Barak Obama and Meghan Markle share August 4th as their birthday albeit different years so today I offer two quotations, firstly Meghan Markle:

"I used to be a calligrapher for weddings and events - that was my side job while I was auditioning. I think handwritten notes are a lost art form. When I booked my first pilot, my dad wrote me a letter that I still have. The idea of someone taking the time to put pen to paper is really special."

Now Barak Obama:

I've got a pen and I've got a phone - and I can use that pen to sign executive orders and take executive actions and administrative actions that move the ball forward.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
284% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Like how you've just captured the green in the pen
August 4th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
I agree with Megan, written notes are very special
August 4th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@kjarn As are executive orders if as Obama says they "move the ball forward."
August 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact