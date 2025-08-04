Literature Project #329 Markle & Obama

329 days into my year long daily Literature project. Barak Obama and Meghan Markle share August 4th as their birthday albeit different years so today I offer two quotations, firstly Meghan Markle:



"I used to be a calligrapher for weddings and events - that was my side job while I was auditioning. I think handwritten notes are a lost art form. When I booked my first pilot, my dad wrote me a letter that I still have. The idea of someone taking the time to put pen to paper is really special."



Now Barak Obama:



I've got a pen and I've got a phone - and I can use that pen to sign executive orders and take executive actions and administrative actions that move the ball forward.