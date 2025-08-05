Previous
Literature Project #330 Mahatma Gandhi

330 days into my year long daily Literature project. The genius of Mahatma Gandhi was in the way he could use few words to convey deep wisdom. These 13 words made me think.

"I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet."

5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Susan Wakely ace
Now that would make an interesting discussion.
August 5th, 2025  
