Photo 1040
Literature Project #330 Mahatma Gandhi
330 days into my year long daily Literature project. The genius of Mahatma Gandhi was in the way he could use few words to convey deep wisdom. These 13 words made me think.
"I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet."
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
Susan Wakely
Now that would make an interesting discussion.
August 5th, 2025
