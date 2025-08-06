Previous
Literature Project #331 Tamiki Hara by allsop
Literature Project #331 Tamiki Hara

331 days into my year long daily Literature project. 80 years ago on this day an Atom bomb was dropped on Hiroshima. The genie was out of the bottle.

340,000 to 350,000 instantly died.

A second bomb was dropped 3 days later on Nagasaki.

Many, many more have since died because of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. There are still alive some survivors who experienced what happened and who suffer to this day.

At the age of 40, poet Tamiki Hara experienced the atomic bombing at his birth home in Nobori-cho. Haunted by loneliness and despair, he nevertheless determined that his mission as a survivor was to continually write works that would convey the horror of the bombing.

However, when the expansion of the Korean War led President Truman to publicly consider the use of atomic weapons, Hara lost all hope. He took his life, lying down on the tracks of Tokyo's Chuo Line on March 13, 1951. He was 46 years old.

In November of the year of his death, writers and literary scholars who had been close to Hara built a monument to Hara, engraved on the plate of black granite is the following poem by Hara:

"Engraved in stone long ago,
Lost in the shifting sand,
In the midst of a crumbling world,
The vision of one flower."
Susan Wakely ace
Such a catastrophic event.
August 6th, 2025  
