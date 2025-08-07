Literature Project #332 William Shakespeare 'Macbeth 2.1'

332 days into my year long daily Literature project. On this day in 1606 possibly the first performance of Shakespeare's tragedy "Macbeth" took place in the Great Hall at Hampton Court Palace for King James 1.



Macbeth hallucination is very real to his mind so much so he tries to take hold of it.



William Shakespeare: Macbeth 2.1



“Is this a dagger which I see before me,

The handle toward my hand? Come, let me clutch thee.

I have thee not, and yet I see thee still.

Art thou not, fatal vision, sensible

To feeling as to sight? or art thou but

A dagger of the mind, a false creation,

Proceeding from the heat-oppressed brain?

I see thee yet, in form as palpable

As this which now I draw.”

