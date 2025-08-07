Previous
Literature Project #332 William Shakespeare 'Macbeth 2.1' by allsop
Literature Project #332 William Shakespeare 'Macbeth 2.1'

332 days into my year long daily Literature project. On this day in 1606 possibly the first performance of Shakespeare's tragedy "Macbeth" took place in the Great Hall at Hampton Court Palace for King James 1.

Macbeth hallucination is very real to his mind so much so he tries to take hold of it.

William Shakespeare: Macbeth 2.1

“Is this a dagger which I see before me,
The handle toward my hand? Come, let me clutch thee.
I have thee not, and yet I see thee still.
Art thou not, fatal vision, sensible
To feeling as to sight? or art thou but
A dagger of the mind, a false creation,
Proceeding from the heat-oppressed brain?
I see thee yet, in form as palpable
As this which now I draw.”
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
JackieR ace
Another fabulous self portrait
August 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Yikes. Step away from the knife.
August 7th, 2025  
