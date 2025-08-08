Literature Project #333 William Butler Yeats 'The Lake Isle of Innisfree'
333 days into my year long daily Literature project. I don't know why but the flowering Buddleia has always intrigued me, I have loved it ever since I saw one many years ago covered in bees rather than the more usual butterflies, not a "bee-loud glade" but still impressive. I have no idea why and I have never seen one so covered since although the occasional bee does visit those in our garden.
William Butler Yeats does not mention Buddleia but I wouldn't be surprised if they were not there all the same!
'The Lake Isle of Innisfree' William Butler Yeats
I WILL arise and go now, and go to Innisfree,
And a small cabin build there, of clay and wattles made:
Nine bean-rows will I have there, a hive for the honeybee,
And live alone in the bee-loud glade.
And I shall have some peace there, for peace comes dropping slow,
Dropping from the veils of the morning to where the cricket sings;
There midnight's all a glimmer, and noon a purple glow,
And evening full of the linnet's wings.
I will arise and go now, for always night and day
I hear lake water lapping with low sounds by the shore;
While I stand on the roadway, or on the pavements grey,
I hear it in the deep heart's core.