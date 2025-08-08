Literature Project #333 William Butler Yeats 'The Lake Isle of Innisfree'

333 days into my year long daily Literature project. I don't know why but the flowering Buddleia has always intrigued me, I have loved it ever since I saw one many years ago covered in bees rather than the more usual butterflies, not a "bee-loud glade" but still impressive. I have no idea why and I have never seen one so covered since although the occasional bee does visit those in our garden.



William Butler Yeats does not mention Buddleia but I wouldn't be surprised if they were not there all the same!



'The Lake Isle of Innisfree' William Butler Yeats



I WILL arise and go now, and go to Innisfree,

And a small cabin build there, of clay and wattles made:

Nine bean-rows will I have there, a hive for the honeybee,

And live alone in the bee-loud glade.

And I shall have some peace there, for peace comes dropping slow,

Dropping from the veils of the morning to where the cricket sings;

There midnight's all a glimmer, and noon a purple glow,

And evening full of the linnet's wings.

I will arise and go now, for always night and day

I hear lake water lapping with low sounds by the shore;

While I stand on the roadway, or on the pavements grey,

I hear it in the deep heart's core.

