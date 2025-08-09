Previous
Literature Project #334 Jim Lovell
Literature Project #334 Jim Lovell

334 days into my year long daily Literature project. Today it has been announced that Jim Lovell the Commander of the ill-fated Apollo 13 has died aged 97. Lovell guided the Apollo 13 mission safely back to Earth in 1970. Nasa said he had "turned a potential tragedy into a success" after an attempt to land on the Moon was aborted because of an explosion onboard the spacecraft while it was hundreds of thousands of miles from Earth. Like millions of others I was glued to my television set watching as Lovell and two other astronauts Jack Swigert and Fred Haise splashed back down into the Pacific Ocean, a moment which has become one of the most iconic in the history of space travel.

May he rest in peace and rise to life eternal, Amen.
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Susan Wakely ace
When Apollo missions are mentioned it is 13 that comes to mind.
August 9th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@wakelys Sure. I think that is because of the Tom Hanks film but those of us who are old enough to remember following the Apollo moon flights when they were happening it was and is iconic. For most the first moon landing is, of course, the number one space exploratory moment of all time (so far) but Apollo XIII probably number 2.
August 9th, 2025  
