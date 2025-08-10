Previous
Literature Project #335 Hergé: 'The Shooting Star'
Literature Project #335 Hergé: 'The Shooting Star'

335 days into my year long daily Literature project. I must confess I have not read all of Hergé's "Tintin" books but they are another on my "To read" list!

My photo is of one of my grandsons with his dog Coco.

"You never really travel alone when you have a good dog."
Andrew-Bede Allsop

