Previous
Photo 1045
Literature Project #335 Hergé: 'The Shooting Star'
335 days into my year long daily Literature project. I must confess I have not read all of Hergé's "Tintin" books but they are another on my "To read" list!
My photo is of one of my grandsons with his dog Coco.
"You never really travel alone when you have a good dog."
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
0
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
3056
photos
61
followers
85
following
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
1039
1040
85
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
Views
5
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
9th August 2025 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
literature project
