Literature Project #336 Della Hooke 'Trees in Anglo-Saxon England: Literature, Lore and Landscape'

336 days into my year long daily Literature project. I am just commencing a research project on trees in religions and hopefully to illustrate it with photographs, paintings, literature and possibly even music, I have no idea where this will lead but as I have been sporadically thinking about it for a number of years I thought I had better at least make a start or I will never accomplish anything.



I made this photograph of the woods in Pleasley Vale, Nottinghamshire (appropriately Robin Hood country) back in 2023 and my quotation is from Della Hooke's 'Trees in Anglo-Saxon England: Literature, Lore and Landscape'



"Most early societies seem to have envisaged a world populated by spirit beings, with animals and plants seen as sentient entities to be approached with awe and respect, even when hunted or felled. Like the Celtic druids, pre-Christian Siberian shamans went on spirit journeys in sacred groves and forests and were ultimately, at death, placed upon a tree platform in order for their spirits to return to the other world: ‘the tree with its roots in the ground, its trunk on the earth and the branches in the sky, was a model of the cosmos’. Deities dwelt in particular places, and groves were but one example of such a place – wondrous, hidden and secretive, especially as, in time, more and more land was cleared for agriculture. Man was but a part of nature."