Literature Project #338 Led Zeppelin

338 days into my year long daily Literature project. Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" is one of the most famous rock songs of all time,, the very clever lyrics tell a story but, as the second verse says, "sometimes words have two meanings" and they are often interpreted as opening up a door to a different realm of spirituality and transporting the listener into a more mystical view of life. The vagueness of the lyrics also allows listeners to interpret the song in their own way, adding to the magic and mystery of the track.



The stairway made by the branches of this tree look like a stairway to heaven. I hope your own search in this world leads you to a stairway to heaven.



Led Zeppelin "Stairway to Heaven"



[Verse 1]

There's a lady who's sure all that glitters is gold

And she's buying a stairway to Heaven

When she gets there, she knows if the stores are all closed

With a word, she can get what she came for

Ooh, and she's buying a stairway to Heaven



[Verse 2]

There's a sign on the wall, but she wants to be sure

'Cause you know sometimes words have two meanings

In a tree by the brook, there's a songbird who sings

Sometimes all of our thoughts are misgiven



[Refrain]

Ooh, it makes me wonder

Ooh, makes me wonder



[Verse 3]

There's a feeling I get when I look to the west

And my spirit is crying for leaving

In my thoughts, I have seen rings of smoke through the trees

And the voices of those who stand looking



[Refrain]

Ooh, it makes me wonder

Ooh, really makes me wonder