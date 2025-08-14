Literature Project #339 Kenneth Grahame 'The Wind in the Willows'

339 days into my year long daily Literature project. I could spend weeks, and possibly the rest of my life, on a canal boat. Kenneth Grahame wrote his most well known and best loved book "The Wind in the Willow" in 1908. Born in Scotland, he spent most of his childhood with his grandmother in England, following the death of his mother and his father's inability to look after the children. Before writing The Wind in the Willows, he published three other books: Pagan Papers (1893), The Golden Age (1895), and Dream Days (1898), I must confess to not having read any of them.



“Believe me, my young friend, there is nothing - absolutely nothing - half so much worth doing as simply messing about in boats.”

