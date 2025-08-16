Literature Project #341 Robert Louis Stevenson 'Summer Sun'

341 days into my year long daily Literature project. The first verse of Robert Louis Stevenson's 'Summer Sun' instantly captures the atmosphere of a hot summer's day, this gentleman was feeling it in the city of Nottingham as was I.



Robert Louis Stevenson 'Summer Sun'



Great is the sun, and wide he goes

Through empty heaven without repose;

And in the blue and glowing days

More thick than rain he showers his rays.



Though closer still the blinds we pull

To keep the shady parlour cool,

Yet he will find a chink or two

To slip his golden fingers through.



The dusty attic spider-clad,

He, through the keyhole, maketh glad;

And through the broken edge of tiles,

Into the laddered hay-loft smiles.



Meantime his golden face around

He bares to all the garden ground,

And sheds a warm and glittering look

Among the ivy's inmost nook.



Above the hills, along the blue,

Round the bright air with footing true,

To please the child, to paint the rose,

The gardener of the World, he goes.