Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1052
Literature Project #342 Coleman Hawkins/Charlie Parker
342 days into my year long daily Literature project. This gentleman was playing the Saxophone so beautifully outside M&S in Nottingham but nobody was listening, very sad.
The great American Saxophonist Charlie Parker was and is one of the greats of the Jazz world, when he put the Saxophone to his lips he came alive.
Another great saxophonist was Coleman Hawkins, he could make the instrument literally talk. Hawkins is my favourite saxophonist.
"Some people say there was no jazz tenor before me. All I know is I just had a way of playing and I didn't think in terms of any other instrument but the tenor." - Coleman Hawkins.
"Don't play the saxophone. Let it play you." - Charlie Parker
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
3069
photos
61
followers
85
following
288% complete
View this month »
1045
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
Latest from all albums
86
1049
276
87
1050
870
1051
1052
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
14th August 2025 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
music
,
saxophone
,
literature project
Susan Wakely
ace
Great street shot.
August 17th, 2025
JackieR
ace
I'd have listened love the sound of a sexy sax
August 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close