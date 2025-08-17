Previous
Literature Project #342 Coleman Hawkins/Charlie Parker by allsop
Literature Project #342 Coleman Hawkins/Charlie Parker

342 days into my year long daily Literature project. This gentleman was playing the Saxophone so beautifully outside M&S in Nottingham but nobody was listening, very sad.

The great American Saxophonist Charlie Parker was and is one of the greats of the Jazz world, when he put the Saxophone to his lips he came alive.

Another great saxophonist was Coleman Hawkins, he could make the instrument literally talk. Hawkins is my favourite saxophonist.

"Some people say there was no jazz tenor before me. All I know is I just had a way of playing and I didn't think in terms of any other instrument but the tenor." - Coleman Hawkins.

"Don't play the saxophone. Let it play you." - Charlie Parker
Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
Susan Wakely ace
Great street shot.
August 17th, 2025  
JackieR ace
I'd have listened love the sound of a sexy sax
August 17th, 2025  
