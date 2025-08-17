Literature Project #342 Coleman Hawkins/Charlie Parker

342 days into my year long daily Literature project. This gentleman was playing the Saxophone so beautifully outside M&S in Nottingham but nobody was listening, very sad.



The great American Saxophonist Charlie Parker was and is one of the greats of the Jazz world, when he put the Saxophone to his lips he came alive.



Another great saxophonist was Coleman Hawkins, he could make the instrument literally talk. Hawkins is my favourite saxophonist.



"Some people say there was no jazz tenor before me. All I know is I just had a way of playing and I didn't think in terms of any other instrument but the tenor." - Coleman Hawkins.



"Don't play the saxophone. Let it play you." - Charlie Parker

