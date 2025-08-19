Literature Project #344 Sir Henry Wood

344 days into my year long daily Literature project. Today is the anniversary of the death of Henry Wood who died August 19th 1944 he was 75 tears old. The conductor Henry Wood is best known for his association with London's annual series of promenade concerts, known as the Proms. He conducted them for nearly half a century, introducing hundreds of new works to British audiences. After his death, the concerts were officially renamed in his honour as the "Henry Wood Promenade Concerts".



I like this quotation because it is so applicable to life and how we choose to live it.



"We can complain because rose bushes have thorns, or rejoice because thorn bushes have roses."