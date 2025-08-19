Previous
Literature Project #344 Sir Henry Wood by allsop
Photo 1054

Literature Project #344 Sir Henry Wood

344 days into my year long daily Literature project. Today is the anniversary of the death of Henry Wood who died August 19th 1944 he was 75 tears old. The conductor Henry Wood is best known for his association with London's annual series of promenade concerts, known as the Proms. He conducted them for nearly half a century, introducing hundreds of new works to British audiences. After his death, the concerts were officially renamed in his honour as the "Henry Wood Promenade Concerts".

I like this quotation because it is so applicable to life and how we choose to live it.

"We can complain because rose bushes have thorns, or rejoice because thorn bushes have roses."
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
288% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Love that quote. I'm enjoying the proms (on TV!) this year

I do like your composition
August 19th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A thorn bush having roses is a lovely way of seeing life.
August 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact