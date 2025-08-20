Literature Project #345 Henry David Thoreau

345 days into my year long daily Literature project. Do you like pineapple? Perhaps your favourite drink is a Pina Colada? Well here's one for you, isn't it beautiful? Or does your house have a decorative pineapple at its gates or on the house itself?



But the pineapple has a dark history.



I read in C.S. Manegold’s “Ten Hills Farm: The Forgotten History of Slavery in the North” that “in New England, one need look no further than a symbol that graces welcome mats, door knockers, bedposts, and all manner of household decor” to find that the pineapple’s connection to slavery.



Manegold goes on to say “When New England ships came to port, captains would impale pineapples on a fence post, a sign to everyone that they were home and open for business, bearing the bounty of slave labor and sometimes slaves themselves.”



So next time you have a Pina Colada or eat a juicy slice of pineapple offer a toast to all those who suffered and are suffering due to slavery.



Henry David Thoreau liked pineapple:



"Finding joy in the little things is like tasting the sweetness of pineapple!"