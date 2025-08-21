Literature Project #346 Madeline Miller

346 days into my year long daily Literature project. My dragon seems to love to sleep on the Welsh flag!



Madeline Miller’s quote evokes the dormant potential within dragons, symbolizing untapped possibilities. Even when dragons are at rest, they hold within them the power of fire—an eternal symbol of creation and transformation. This imagery inspires us to recognize and nurture our own latent potential. It suggests that within each of us lies an ‘eternal flame’ of creativity waiting to be awakened and unleashed.



“The dragon sleeps, yet within its heart lies the eternal flame of possibility.” Madeline Miller



