Literature Project #347 Abel Meeropol 'Strange Fruit'

347 days into my year long daily Literature project. Perhaps the most powerful protest song you will ever hear 'Strange Fruit'. Wikipedia says this about the song:
"The song protests the lynching of African Americans with lyrics that compare the victims to the fruit of trees. Such lynchings had reached a peak in the Southern United States at the turn of the 20th century, and most victims were African American. The song was described as "a declaration of war" and "the beginning of the civil rights movement" by Atlantic Records co-founder Ahmet Ertegun."
Right at the start of this project I knew I had to include the song 'Strange Fruit' but had not figured out how to do it, then I began to wonder that if I could hang a different fruit onto an apple tree whether or not it would work. First off I tried black grapes but they didn't hang right so I then thought blackberries but soon gave that idea up as they wouldn't hang at all! Eventually the Crab Apple tree came to my rescue and this is the result.
You can hear, and watch Billy Holiday singing, on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bckob0AyKCA
Strange Fruit
Lyrics: Abel Meeropol sung by Billie Holiday accompanied by Sonny White.
Southern trees bear a strange fruit,
Blood on the leaves and blood at the root,
Black body swingin', In the southern breeze.
Strange fruit hangin' from the poplar trees.
Pastoral scene of the gallant South,
The bulging eyes and the twisted mouth,
Scent of the magnolia sweet and fresh,
Then the sudden smell of burning flesh.
Here is the fruit for the crows to pluck,
For the rain to gather, for the wind to suck,
For the sun to rot, forthe trees, tree to drop,
Here is a strange and bitter crop.