Literature Project #349 Alan Jay Lerner 'On the street where you live'

349 days into my year long daily Literature project. kali challenged me to enter the current Mundane challenge with the theme of "the street you live on or travel every day" the house on the left is where I live. Also this fits my Literature project coupled with the song from My Fair Lady 'On the street where you live' — lyrics Alan Jay Lerner, music Frederick Loewe.





'On the street where you live' by Lerner & Loewe



I have often walked down this street before

But the pavement always stayed beneath my feet before

All at once am I several stories high

Knowing I'm on the street where you live



Are there lilac trees in the heart of town?

Can you hear a lark in any other part of town?

Does enchantment pour out of every door?

No, it's just on the street where you live



And oh, the towering feeling

Just to know somehow you are near

Thе overpowering feeling

That any second you may suddеnly appear



People stop and stare, they don't bother me

For there's nowhere else on earth that I would rather be

Let the time go by, I won't care if I

Can be here on the street where you live

