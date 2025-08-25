Literature Project #350 Alan Unterman 'Dictionary of Jewish Lore & Legend'

350 days into my year long daily Literature project. Chickens feature widely in societies and religions across the globe not least in Christianity where the incident of Peter denying Jesus is perhaps the most well known; look out for a cockerel on a gravestone where it symbolizes a sinner's acceptance of divine pardon through Jesus Christ, and the hope of bodily resurrection. Here I offer a quotation from about the Jewish custom of Kapparot taken from Alan Unterman's 'Dictionary of Jewish Lore & Legend'.



"Kapparot (Hebrew for ‘atonements)



The custom, dating from medieval times, of slaughtering a cockerel or hen prior to Yom Kippur, as a vicarious atonement for a Jew or Jewess. The person for whom the atonement is being made takes the bird and waves it round their head saying: ‘This is in exchange for me, this is instead of me, this is my atonement. This cockerel (or hen) shall go to death, and I shall enter in and go to a good, long life and to peace.’ There was considerable opposition to this custom in the late Middle Ages…”