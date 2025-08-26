Literature Project #351 Peter Paul & Mary 'Puff The Magic Dragon'

351 days into my year long daily Literature project. Peter Yarrow, of the American folk group Peter Paul & Mary, died on January 7th. this year he was 86 years old. Like me I suspect many on 365 recall the song 'Puff The Magic Dragon' with delight and fond memories, it was released in January 1963 and was an instant hit. You can hear the song here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7lmAc3LKWM
'Puff The Magic Dragon' by Peter Paul & Mary
Puff, the magic dragon lived by the sea
and frolicked in the autumn mist in a land called Honah Lee.
Little Jackie paper loved that rascal puff
and brought him strings and sealing wax and other fancy stuff.
Oh
Puff, the magic dragon lived by the sea
and frolicked in the autumn mist in a land called Honah Lee.
Puff, the magic dragon lived by the sea
and frolicked in the autumn mist in a land called Honah Lee.
Together they would travel on a boat with billowed sail
Jackie kept a lookout perched on puffs gigantic tail.
Noble kings and princes would bow whenever they came.
Pirate ships would lower their flag when puff roared out his name. oh!
Puff, the magic dragon lived by the sea
and frolicked in the autumn mist in a land called Honah Lee.
Puff, the magic dragon lived by the sea
and frolicked in the autumn mist in a land called Honah Lee.
A dragon lives forever but not so little boys.
Painted wings and giant rings make way for other toys.
One grey night it happened, Jackie paper came no more
and puff that mighty dragon, he ceased his fearless roar.
His head was bent in sorrow, green scales fell like rain.
Puff no longer went to play along the cherry lane.
Without his life-long friend, puff could not be brave.
So puff that mighty dragon sadly slipped into his cave. Oh!
Puff, the magic dragon lived by the sea
and frolicked in the autumn mist in a land called Honah Lee.
Puff, the magic dragon lived by the sea
and frolicked in the autumn mist in a land called Honah Lee.