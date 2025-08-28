Previous
Literature Project #353 Don McCullin by allsop
Photo 1063

Literature Project #353 Don McCullin

353 days into my year long daily Literature project. Don McCullin is right toothbrushes are wonderful things as are cameras.

Don McCullin

"I only use a camera like I use a toothbrush. It does the job."
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha, what a great quote!
August 28th, 2025  
