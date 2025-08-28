Sign up
Photo 1063
Literature Project #353 Don McCullin
353 days into my year long daily Literature project. Don McCullin is right toothbrushes are wonderful things as are cameras.
Don McCullin
"I only use a camera like I use a toothbrush. It does the job."
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
3092
photos
63
followers
85
following
Tags
toothbrush
don mccullin
literature project
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ha, what a great quote!
August 28th, 2025
