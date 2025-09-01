Literature Project #357 Nhat Hanh

357 days into my year long daily Literature project. When I found this anthropomorphic carrot in my box of supermarket rejected and otherwise unwanted fruit and vegetables that would have gone to waste I just had to photograph it. Nhat Hanh's words in my quotation seem to go well.



"If you truly get in touch with a piece of carrot, you get in touch with the soil, the rain, the sunshine. You get in touch with Mother Earth and eating in such a way, you feel in touch with true life, your roots, and that is meditation. If we chew every morsel of our food in that way we become grateful and when you are grateful, you are happy."

