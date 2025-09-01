Previous
Literature Project #357 Nhat Hanh by allsop
Photo 1067

Literature Project #357 Nhat Hanh

357 days into my year long daily Literature project. When I found this anthropomorphic carrot in my box of supermarket rejected and otherwise unwanted fruit and vegetables that would have gone to waste I just had to photograph it. Nhat Hanh's words in my quotation seem to go well.

"If you truly get in touch with a piece of carrot, you get in touch with the soil, the rain, the sunshine. You get in touch with Mother Earth and eating in such a way, you feel in touch with true life, your roots, and that is meditation. If we chew every morsel of our food in that way we become grateful and when you are grateful, you are happy."
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
292% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great carrot that has walked into your life hoping for happiness but to find it’s going to be eaten.
September 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact