Literature Project #358 Gertrude Pickard 'Practical Cookery'

358 days into my year long daily Literature project. Dixie Goode's recent post for a new challenge sparked my curiosity so I raided our bookcase dedicated to cookery books an found two books which my wife had inherited. The photograph is of one which was given to her mother Christmas 1932 when she was 28 years old, it is a fascinating book as. you ca imagine.



The quotation, however, is from another old cookery book Gertrude Pickard's 'Practical Cookery' which, according to the preface written by Ivy Cavendish-Bentinck, Duchess of Portland, was written during "The War", as there are no dates anywhere in this little book I do not know which war that would be.



I am curious to know (hoping) that someone will have the courage to try the recipe I give below!



"MARROW WINE"



"Cut the top off a good sized marrow just large enough to make a lid. Scoop out all the seeds and pith from the marrow, fill it to the brim with demarara (sic) sugar, and place the top on again. Stand it upright in a vessel and leave it for 3 weeks. The sugar will absorb all the inside of the marrow. At the end of the 21 days take off all scum and strain through muslin. Do not work it with yeast. Bottle and add 1 dozen to the bottle. Do not cork too tightly at first and keep 6 months before drinking."

