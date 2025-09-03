Literature Project #359 Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus 'Money, Money, Money'

359 days into my year long daily Literature project. Mats challenged me to do a photograph "on ABBA or some other artist or producer working in English but not from the UK, the US or other countries where English is their mothertongue". The obvious one is Abba's 'Money, Money, Money' written by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus.



[Verse 1]

I work all night, I work all day to pay the bills I have to pay

Ain't it sad?

And still, there never seems to be a single penny left for me

That's too bad



[Pre-Chorus]

In my dreams, I have a plan

If I got me a wealthy man

I wouldn't have to work at all

I'd fool around and have a ball



[Chorus]

Money, money, money

Must be funny, in the rich man's world

Money, money, money

Always sunny in the rich man's world

Ah-ha, all the things I could do

If I had a little money, it's a rich man's world

It's a rich man's world



[Verse 2]

A man like that is hard to find, but I can't get him off my mind

Ain't it sad?

And if he happens to be free, I bet he wouldn't fancy me

That's too bad