Literature Project #360 King Charles III

360 days into my year long daily Literature project. Whether you are a monarchist (I am) or not I think you will agree that our present monarch sometimes speaks a lot of sense. This is what he said about the relationship between technology and nature when he was still The Prince of Wales.



"The mistake is to think that clever technology can solve everything, but it can’t solve our relationship with nature, which is where I think it’s gone wrong in that we have somehow abandoned our proper connection with nature.