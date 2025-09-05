Sign up
Photo 1071
Literature Project #361 Desmond Tutu 'Hope'
361 days into my year long daily Literature project. No matter how awful what we are going through is a hand reaching out in love is a priceless assurance that all will be well.
"Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness."
(Desmond Tutu)
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
2
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
3108
photos
64
followers
86
following
293% complete
View this month »
Tags
self-portrait
,
hand
,
hope
,
tutu
,
desmond
,
literature project
JackieR
ace
A beautiful low key image. Cannot believe how quickly your literature project has gone! I've been taught loads from it
September 5th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great quote.
Being an optimist I am always seeking the light.
September 5th, 2025
Being an optimist I am always seeking the light.