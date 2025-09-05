Previous
Literature Project #361 Desmond Tutu 'Hope' by allsop
Photo 1071

Literature Project #361 Desmond Tutu 'Hope'

361 days into my year long daily Literature project. No matter how awful what we are going through is a hand reaching out in love is a priceless assurance that all will be well.

"Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness."
(Desmond Tutu)
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
293% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
A beautiful low key image. Cannot believe how quickly your literature project has gone! I've been taught loads from it
September 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great quote.
Being an optimist I am always seeking the light.
September 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact